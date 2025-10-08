Domino's collaborates with Shaboozey for new jingle

Domino's is debuting a new brand refresh complete with bolder colors, modern design and an updated sound, thanks to the musical talents of Shaboozey, whom the pizza chain enlisted to record a catchy new jingle.

"Pizza is that one food that brings everyone together — different people and generations and cultures — and no one does it better than Domino's," Shaboozey said in a press release. "It was a fun challenge to be the voice for the most craveable food."

The Michigan-based company revealed its modernized marketing on Wednesday, including a new tagline: "You can't say 'Domino's' without saying 'mmm.'"

The company said in a press release that its first refresh in 13 years "took inspiration from its past and present" to "better reach current and future pizza lovers."

Domino's worked with Shaboozey, a five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, to launch its new audio and visual representation of the updated tagline with the new "Dommmino's" jingle.

The new look is set to roll out in the U.S. and international markets over the coming months on TV, digital advertising, the Domino's website, ordering app, boxes, print materials, in-store graphics and team member gear.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.