Don't call Rex Linn Reba McEntire's 'husband' just yet

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Reba McEntire and her fiancé, Rex Linn, got engaged in December 2024, but didn't tell anyone until September of this year. It's no wonder that Reba doesn't want anyone to think they went off and got married without telling anyone.

While appearing on NBC's Today on Monday, Savannah Guthrie referred to the actor as Reba's "husband." "Now, wait a minute. Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we're just engaged," Reba corrected Savannah, according to Page Six and Entertainment Weekly.

After Savannah apologized, Reba explained that if she hadn't corrected her, "My family will go, ‘Wait, you didn’t tell us!?’”

"Good point," Savannah noted. "Fiancé Rex."

During an appearance on a separate Today show segment, Reba described what she believes their nuptials will look like.

"A Reba Rex wedding is going to be very different," she said. "It's going to be low-key, lots of fun, lots of people, lots of food. Our big motto is just have fun."

Reba and Rex started dating in 2020.

