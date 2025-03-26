Don't it make a superstar starstruck? Keith Urban's surreal Opry moments

Even international superstars like Keith Urban still get starstruck.

Like, for example, when he got to perform the signature hit of a crossover icon at the Opry 100 celebration.

"It's surreal and very intimidating playing 'Don't It Make [My] Brown Eyes Blue' in front of Crystal Gayle sitting on the front row," he laughs. "I was trying not to look at her, but it was impossible."

Keith reveals it's a sensation he often experiences at the institution, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

"The Opry is surreal anyway," he says, "cause all these artists I grew up playing their music and then they're there. I remember the first time I met Ricky Skaggs sidestage, it was like meeting Santa Claus. It was surreal. I couldn't believe it."

"It wasn’t a guy that looked like Ricky Skaggs," he continues. "It was really Ricky Skaggs, and he’s just hanging sidestage, you know? It’s a huge honor being invited into that family."

Thousands of fans will likely be a little starstruck themselves, as Keith kicks off his High and Alive World Tour May 22 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

