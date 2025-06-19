Dreaming of a weekend brunch with Riley Green? Here's your chance

Cold Beer Entertainment
By Stephen Hubbard

Want some barbecue in the "Worst Way"? Well, Riley Green's here to help.

The country star's launching Riley's BBQ Shack, and you'll be able to enjoy his food both at Riley Green's Duck Blind and the adjacent Losers in midtown Nashville.

The menu features a "mouthwatering lineup of Southern staples" like ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, burgers and classic sides like cornbread, baked beans, potato salad and mac & cheese. He'll also be offering a Southern-style brunch on Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m. You can check out the full menu online.

Meanwhile, Riley's still focused on his day job, continuing on the Damn Country Music Tour as "Worst Way" tops the country chart this week.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!