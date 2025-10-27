Drew Baldridge becomes a new kind of 'Rebel' with upcoming single

Drew Baldridge officially becomes a "Rebel" as his new radio single drops on Friday.

The "She's Somebody's Daughter" hitmaker turns the traditional idea of a rebel on its head with the new track.

“I wrote this song after noticing how often the wrong things get glorified,” Drew says. “Doing the right thing can feel rebellious, and I hope fans - and my son - see that being a rebel here is actually a good thing. The song celebrates doing the right thing even when it’s not the ‘cool’ or easy choice.”

Drew's currently touring Australia and New Zealand with Jelly Roll on the Down Under 2025 Tour.

