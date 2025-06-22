Driver stopped for crossing double yellow line to pass another vehicle

Driver stopped for crossing double yellow line to pass another vehicle

CIRCLEVILLE — A driver was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers after crossing a double yellow line to pass another vehicle.

OSHP Troopers from the Circleville Post stopped the vehicle on May 7, according to a social media post.

Cruiser camera footage shows the driver crossing a double yellow line and going into the northbound lanes to pass another vehicle at an intersection.

“That’s very dangerous going into the northbound traffic,” the trooper can be heard saying in the video.

The driver was cited for reckless operation.

