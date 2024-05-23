Dustin Lynch champions underdogs in "Chevrolet" video

Dustin Lynch has dropped the music video for his Jelly Roll-assisted single, "Chevrolet."



This slice-of-life visualizer opens with the protagonist, a teenager, being bullied by a peer who's interested in the same girl as him. Feeling down and out, the boy cycles home and turns to Jelly's music for comfort — a nod to the "Need a Favor" singer, who doesn't appear in the video.



Midway through his bedroom jam session, the girl shows up at his place, much to his surprise, and they drive off to a Dustin Lynch garage concert together.



Of his Mason Dixon-directed video, Dustin shares, "It's a storyline that everybody can relate to, especially us kids from small towns. There always seems to be some kind of divide in friend groups as kids grow up, and there's inevitably an underdog."



"I'd like to think everyone pulls for the underdog, and this video shows that," he adds.



You can find "Chevrolet" on Dustin's latest album, Killed The Cowboy, out now.



Coming up, Dustin will return to Margaritaville Hotel Nashville June 7 for his free Pool Situation: Nashville event. For more information, head to Dustin's Instagram.

