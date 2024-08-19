Dylan Marlowe has learned a thing or two from tour teachers HARDY + Lainey Wilson

As a newcomer in country music, Dylan Marlowe knows he's got lots of work to do.



That's why he's been a diligent student when opening for some of the genre's biggest stars.



"Every tour we've been on has been insane to watch. Like HARDY and Lainey [Wilson] and Cole [Swindell] and Dylan [Scott], [I] always get something from each of their shows and try to figure out how I can incorporate it in my show because they're so good," Marlowe tells ABC Audio.



"HARDY definitely gets the crowd going. Like he could say 'macaroni and cheese' and they'd scream, but it's because he does it in the right part [and has] got everybody hyped at the right part and yelling," the up-and-comer notes.



When it comes to Lainey, Marlowe observes that she's got "the crowd in the palm of her hands every time she plays" and is "very intentional" and "makes eye contact."



With so much to learn, Marlowe typically makes notes on what he could do as he strives to gradually ascend to headliner status.



"I'm like, 'What did they do right here that made this moment so big?' Or, 'Why does this song sound 10 times bigger live than it does on the record?' I don't know, I pick up on crazy stuff like that," says Marlowe.



Marlowe's currently opening for Dan + Shay on their Heartbreak On The Map Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit his website.

Marlowe's debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, arrives Sept. 27 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its Scott-assisted lead single, "Boys Back Home," is currently in the top 30 on the country charts.

