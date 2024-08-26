Dylan Marlowe hits the "Heart Brakes" on new song

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Marlowe is previewing his forthcoming debut album with "Heart Brakes."

The new track, which Dylan co-wrote, chronicles the bad decisions about to ensue from a guy's broken heart.

"And I should probably hit the heart brakes/ Turn this thing around 'fore its too late and I wind up in your driveway/ 'Cause baby we both know how me showin' up goes/ I need to take a little rear-view ride/ Whip a one-eighty at the next stop sign/ Kick a little I don't need you dust up high/ Instead of taking a ride right into your place/ I should probably hit the heart brakes," Dylan professes in the chorus.

"Heart Brakes" will be on Dylan's first full-length record, Mid-Twenties Crisis, arriving Sept. 27.

Of the project, Dylan says, "Mid-Twenties Crisis is a record I wrote in my mid-twenties, really over the last two or three years. There's a bunch of songs that are going to be fun to play live. I also thought it was really important to make sure I had some deeper lyrics as well."

The lead single off Mid-Twenties Crisis is the Dylan Scott-assisted "Boys Back Home," which is in the top 30 and ascending the country charts.

Dylan's currently opening for Dan + Shay on their Heartbreak On The Map Tour. For tickets, head to his website.

Mid-Twenties Crisis is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

