Dylan Scott to drop "I'll Be a Bartender" on Friday

A new Dylan Scott song is on the way.



After several teases on social media, Dylan has announced that he's dropping his new "I'll Be a Bartender" track on Friday, October 6.



"This ain't a drill! 'I'll Be a Bartender' is out on Friday! Pre-save today!" Dylan shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the single cover art. The singer also posted a preview clip of the midtempo romantic tune.



Prior to this, Dylan released his This Town's Been Good to Us EP in June. The six-song project features his current single, "Can't Have Mine (Find You a Girl)," which is top 10 on the country charts.



"I'll Be a Bartender" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.