Dylan Scott teases new love song

New music's on the way for Dylan Scott.

Dylan's been teasing snippets of an upcoming as-yet-untitled track. It's an uptempo number with thumping drumbeats, electric guitar lines and a storyline that encapsulates "'til death do us part."

"Girl I meant what I said/ When I said I do/ Yeah, through thick or thin/ I'd spent forever with you/ But if I leave this world/ Baby a little too soon/ It hurts like hell to say 'I hope you find someone new,'" Dylan sings in a verse.

"He can have my truck sitting out in the drive/ He can have this house, everything inside/ My favorite fishing hole and my old dog too/ But what he'll never have is the love I have for you," he continues in the chorus.

While a release date has yet to be announced, you can presave the song to get it as soon as it drops.

Dylan's latest single is the RIAA-certified Platinum "Can't Have Mine," which became his fourth #1 hit in November 2023. You can find it on 2022's Livin' My Best Life.

