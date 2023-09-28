Dylan Scott welcomes baby #3

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Scott and his wife, Blair, have welcomed their third child, a boy.

Barron arrived Tuesday, September 26, at 7:19 p.m., joining 5-year-old Beckett and 4-year-old Finley in the Scott family.

"Blair is a ROCKSTAR! She did awesome! Beckett and Finley are in love, as well as Momma and myself!" Dylan writes in the caption of an Instagram reel capturing the family surrounding baby Barron.

"Thank you Jesus for blessing me with three healthy beautiful kids and a smoking hot rockstar wife! Life is good!" he shares, adding the name Barron means "Warrior" and "Noble Man."

Coming up, Dylan will kick off his headlining This Town's Been Too Good To Us Tour in Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 12. For a full list of dates, visit dylanscottcountry.com.

Dylan's currently in the top 10 of the country charts with "Can't Have Mine."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!