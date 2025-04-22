Dylan Scott will take it 'Easy' this fall with George Birge + Josh Ross

Curb
By Stephen Hubbard

Dylan Scott will take his Easy Does It Tour to 15 cities in September and October, naming his fall tour after his new album.

George Birge, Josh Ross and Zach John King will join him at different times during the run. Presales start on Wednesday. Tickets become available to the public on Friday, the same day Dylan takes his Country Till I Die Tour to Stagecoach.

His third studio album, Easy Does It, arrives May 30. It features his sixth #1, "This Town's Been Too Good to Us," as well as his new single, "What He'll Never Have."

