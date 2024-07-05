Dylan Scott's grateful to be climbing the country charts with Dylan Marlowe: "He's a superstar"

Dylan Scott has two singles concurrently climbing the country charts, "This Town's Been Too Good to Us" and the Dylan Marlowe-assisted "Boys Back Home." It's a feat he's both delighted about and grateful for.



"We got 'Boys Back Home' with Dylan Marlowe, who's one of my best friends. He's a superstar. It's in the top 40 now, and ours is right there at it as well. So, I don't know. It's kind of cool getting text messages from him saying, 'Oh, we're in the top 40,'" Scott tells ABC Audio. "You know, it's like with your buddy. Like, that's cool."



While the singers teamed on "Boys Back Home" in October 2023, their friendship goes back to 2022 when Marlowe opened for Scott on his Livin' My Best Life Tour.



"I took Dylan out on tour two years ago, maybe three years ago now, and we've just become really good friends," Scott says, before explaining how the "Boys Back Home" collab came about.



"[Marlowe] presented the song to me, he's like, 'What do you think about this?' [I'm] like, 'I think you need to let me be on it with you,' you know? And it didn't work out at the time. Just some timing issues," Scott recounts. "I think it happened for a reason because the way it's happening now is how it should happen."



"Boys Back Home" and "This Town's Been Too Good to Us" are currently #37 and #42, respectively, on the country charts.



Scott's currently on the road playing festivals and opening for Cole Swindell on his Win The Night Tour. For tickets and Scott's full tour schedule, visit dylanscottcountry.com.

