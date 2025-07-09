'Easy Does It': A more complicated approach simplified things for Dylan Scott

For his third studio album, Dylan Scott decided to switch things up.

"This album was a lot different," he reflects. "[The] Easy Does It album was so simple in a way, because [on] past albums, you may spend a year and a half recording them. And we worked with just one producer."

While you might think more producers would make things more complicated, that wasn't the case for Dylan.

"This time, I used a bunch of producers," he says. "It was a fun process. And it not only sped things up, but [I] made some great relationships along the way with people I didn't know."

"I think I'll continue to make albums like this for a little while at least," he adds. "This album, it was easy. No pun intended."

It's also been successful. It includes Dylan's most recent #1, "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," as well as his new single, "What He'll Never Have."

