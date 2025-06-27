Ella Langley and HARDY's new duet has a twist

Catherine Powell/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Ella Langley's teaming up with HARDY on her new song, "Never Met Anyone Like You." 

The "wait in the truck" hitmaker not only sings on the track, he co-wrote it as well.

"This isn't a love song," Ella warned on her socials, along with what seems to be a sneak peak at its music video.

“This is one of my favorite songs I’ve been a part of in a really long time," HARDY says. "I love the craft of songwriting, so anytime that we get to have a twist at the end of the song, it’s my favorite thing in the world."

"It was a write that wasn’t even supposed to happen, which is a beautiful thing — we were caught off guard by our own creativity," he adds. "Everybody in the room crushed it that day. I can’t wait to see people‘s reactions because I really do think it’s one of the coolest songs I’ve been a part of."

"Never Met Anyone Like You" is the first new music from Ella since 2024's still hungover.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!