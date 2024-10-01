Ella Langley's wrapping an era while 'still hungover'

Ella Langley is giving her debut album, hungover, the deluxe treatment.



Titled still hungover, the 14-track project will be expanded to 19 tracks with four new songs and a monologue to conclude the record.

Hungover arrived in August and includes Ella's Riley Green-assisted debut single, "You Look Like You Love Me," which is currently in the top 15 of the country charts.



"So excited for y'all to hear the final four songs of the hungover era," Ella told fans on Instagram while revealing the album cover and full track list.



While still hungover won't be out until Nov. 1, a fresh tune from the album, "Weren't for the Wind," will be out Friday.



Still hungover is available for presave now.

