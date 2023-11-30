Elle King to host 'New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash'

ABC/Robby Klein

By Jeremy Chua

Elle King is set to host CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith.

"New Year's Eve is the one party we celebrate all over the world," says Elle. "I wouldn't want to spend it any other place than Music City! I'm so excited to get to host another beautiful night of music, friends, love, and joy. I can't wait to celebrate an incredible year and welcome a new one together."

In addition to hosting, Elle joins the performance bill that includes previously announced headliners Thomas RhettLainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

"We will celebrate 50 years of the iconic southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the skyrocketing Lainey Wilson and country music superstar Thomas Rhett, with over a dozen artists and special guests still to be announced," shares executive producer Robert Deaton.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash airs live on CBS Sunday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET and be available to stream on Paramount+.

