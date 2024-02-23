Enrique Iglesias, Miranda Lambert release new song, "Space In My Heart"

Enrique Iglesias and Miranda Lambert have teamed up on a new song.

On Thursday, Iglesias released "Space In My Heart" with Lambert.

Iglesias wrote the song, which is his latest release with Sony Music Latin. In January, he released "Fría" with singer Yotuel.

The record label described "Space In My Heart" as a "captivating collaboration."

In the chorus, Iglesias and Lambert sing, "You don't love me yet, but I know you will / If you only felt half of what I feel / If you ever go, I will never change / There's a space in my heart / and it's just your shape."

Last week, Iglesias teased the song on Instagram.

Lambert commented on the post and wrote, "Texas meets Spain!" followed by a cowboy hat emoji. "Can't wait for y'all to hear this one," she added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.