Eric Church to give commencement address at UNC Chapel Hill

Eric Church will deliver the 2026 spring commencement address at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Being asked to be the Commencement speaker at North Carolina is one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had," he says. "Being a Tar Heel ‘born, bred, dead’ and knowing what the school has meant to me and my family, it’s surreal."

“To be able to be there and celebrate the future, the students at the University of North Carolina as they go onto their next journey, I’m honored to do it, and I can’t wait to see everybody there," he adds.

Eric will give his speech May 9 at Kenan Stadium.

“A proud North Carolinian and one of country music’s most influential voices, Eric Church has long been a devoted Tar Heel fan and supporter of our University,” Chancellor Lee H. Roberts says. “His significant efforts to help rebuild western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene reflect his steadfast commitment to his hometown and our state. I am confident his perspective will encourage the Class of 2026 as they begin the next stage of their lives.”

Currently on the Free Machine Tour, Eric plays Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, Friday night.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.