Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini & Megan Moroney surprise Kenny Chesney at Hall of Fame induction

Tony Brown, John Carter Cash, Carlene Carter & Kenny Chesney (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney covered Kenny Chesney's music Sunday night as the superstar was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Kelsea traveled "Somewhere with You," while Megan accompanied herself on guitar on "Knowing You." Both were surprises to Kenny, who'd watched Saturday's University of Tennessee football game with Kelsea and believed Megan was already on her way to tour Australia.

Eric explained he'd been at the beach earlier, before flying in to sub for another big name who'd fallen ill. He went on to improvise a five-song medley of “I Go Back,” “Anything But Mine,” “El Cerrito Place,” “Never Wanted Nothing More” and “The Boys of Fall.”

Record executive Joe Galante officially inducted Kenny into the hall, remarking on how rare it is for an artist to have both parents present for the prestigious honor.

Vince Gill welcomed record executive, producer and musician Tony Brown to the hall's ranks, after tributes that started with Lyle Lovett's "If I Had a Boat" and Steve Earle's "Guitar Town."

Trisha Yearwood offered her #1 "Perfect Love," while George Strait surprised the crowd with "Troubadour."

Emmylou Harris did the honors for the late June Carter Cash, after Kacey Musgraves sang the song June wrote that went on to become her husband Johnny Cash's signature, "Ring of Fire."

2024 inductee John Anderson closed the night with the traditional "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," as the three new members' plaques went on to be installed in the hall's rotunda.

