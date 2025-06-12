Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood to celebrate 4th of July in NYC

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood are set to play the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on Independence Day.

The two-hour show starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air live from New York City on NBC and Peacock.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the celebration will also feature Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max and Keke Palmer.

The fireworks launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and East River will include 80,000 shells and 30 colors and will be set to a 25-minute score co-produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!