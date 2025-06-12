Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood to celebrate 4th of July in NYC

Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood are set to play the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on Independence Day.

The two-hour show starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air live from New York City on NBC and Peacock.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the celebration will also feature Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max and Keke Palmer.

The fireworks launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and East River will include 80,000 shells and 30 colors and will be set to a 25-minute score co-produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.