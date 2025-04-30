Eric Church will Free the Machine in arenas this fall

ABC
By Stephen Hubbard

Eric Church will set out on a 22-city arena this fall to promote his new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which drops May 2.

The Free the Machine Tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Pittsburgh and wraps Nov. 15 in Inglewood, California.

“From front to back, these shows will be different than anything you’ve ever seen or heard from us before,” Eric promised in a video to his Church Choir members. “I cannot wait to see you on the road for this tour.”

Elle King, Marcus King Band and Charles Wesley Godwin will join him on the trek.

Presales start Monday, May 5, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, May 9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!