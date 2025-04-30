Eric Church will Free the Machine in arenas this fall

Eric Church will set out on a 22-city arena this fall to promote his new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which drops May 2.

The Free the Machine Tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Pittsburgh and wraps Nov. 15 in Inglewood, California.

“From front to back, these shows will be different than anything you’ve ever seen or heard from us before,” Eric promised in a video to his Church Choir members. “I cannot wait to see you on the road for this tour.”

Elle King, Marcus King Band and Charles Wesley Godwin will join him on the trek.

Presales start Monday, May 5, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, May 9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.