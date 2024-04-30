ERNEST celebrates son Ryman's third birthday

ERNEST celebrated his son Ryman's third birthday in style at Stagecoach Festival.



The "Flower Shops" singer took to Instagram to share snapshots of the celebration, which included family photos with his wife, Delaney, and a shot of Ryman smiling at rapper Wiz Khalifa.



"I wanna be Ryman for a day," ERNEST captioned his Instagram carousel.



"dude is gonna have some sick stories one day," up-and-comer Noah Hicks commented on ERNEST's post.



Delaney also posted an Instagram carousel on her account, captioning it, "3 years of Ryman!! A birthday we will never forget."



ERNEST's latest album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, is out now on digital music platforms.

