ERNEST to close 'FLOWER SHOPS' with new 'Unplugged' live album

ERNEST is set to release a new live album called ERNEST & The Fellas Unplugged.



Due out September 29, the 10-track set will feature live recordings from ERNEST's Salvage Sessions and Circle Sessions, and conclude his career-launching FLOWER SHOPS era.



"FLOWER SHOPS has been such a wild ride," ERNEST says of his album, which spawned the Morgan Wallen-assisted title track. "I can't put words to how much the love and support for the album and its deluxe means to me. Now that we're getting ready to be back out on the road headlining this fall, it only felt right that the fellas and I wrap up this chapter with live versions of some of our favorites to play live."



ERNEST's This Fire Tour kicks off October 18 in Oxford, Ohio. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit ernestofficial.com.



ERNEST & The Fellas Unplugged is available for presave and preorder now.



Here's the track list for ERNEST & The Fellas Unplugged:



"This Fire (Circle Sessions)"

"Wild Wild West (Circle Sessions)"

"What Have I Got To Lose (Circle Sessions)"

"Done At A Bar (Circle Sessions)"

"Slow Dancing In A Burning Room (Circle Sessions)"

"Feet Wanna Run (Salvage Sessions)"

"Comfortable When I'm Crazy (Salvage Sessions)"

"Songs We Used To Sing (Salvage Sessions)"

"Miss That Girl (Salvage Sessions)"

"Unhang The Moon (Salvage Sessions)"

