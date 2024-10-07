ERNEST flies solo without Lainey in "Would If I Could"

ERNEST's "Would If I Could" has arrived at country radio with a twist.



Instead of sending the original Lainey Wilson-assisted version you find on his latest album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, ERNEST has chosen to send a new solo rendition — and he's got a good reason for it.



"We're going to be taking a solo version of 'Would If I Could' to radio and I just wanted to tell you guys first and say thank you for streaming my album, showing up at our shows and singing this one with us. It's been such a blessing to be out there singing country songs with yall every single night," ERNEST shared with fans recently on Instagram.



His reason for flying solo? Because Lainey's "got a lot on her plate promoting" her new record, Whirlwind.



"Call your local radio station and request 'Would if I Could' - let's run this one up together!" ERNEST adds. "Excited to start this country music radio journey!"



ERNEST also celebrated the release of his new single on Monday by thanking fans again for "all the support on this one so far."



To catch ERNEST on his ongoing Legalize Country Music Roadshow tour, visit ernestofficial.com.

