ERNEST promises 'Live from the South' will 'get us through the winter'

ERNEST (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Stephen Hubbard

ERNEST is coming to you Live from the South, just as he enjoys a top-25 hit with "Would If I Could."

Though there's more of this new record to come, the singer/songwriter couldn't wait to put the first part out.

“I'm excited to get these seven songs out,” ERNEST says. “They are just the first seven songs on a bigger body of work. These songs felt like something that needed to get out into the world before the year is over with. Something to get us through the winter. A lot of summertime music around the corner."

Even though it's his current hit, "Would If I Could" appears on his previous album, 2024's Nashville, Tennessee.

Here's the track listing for Live from the South, with ERNEST set to kick off his tour of the same name Jan. 21 in Denver: 
"Blessed"
"Live from the South"
"Cowgirl Stay"
"Hate a Small Town"
"Take Me to Montgomery"
"Two Black Crows"
"I'll Be Around"

