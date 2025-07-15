Ex-Cincinnati Reds pitcher guilty of murder, attempted murder of in-laws

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Dan Serafini #50 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on September 11, 2003 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Calif. — A former Cincinnati Reds pitcher was found guilty of murdering his in-laws.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A jury found Dan Serafini, 51, guilty of murder and attempted murder of his in-laws, Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood.

Serafini appeared in 10 games with the Reds in 2003 and had a 4.91 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings, Sports Illustrated reported.

In 2021, first responders were called to a home in Tahoe City, California, where they discovered Spohr dead and Wood seriously injured from gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wood died by suicide a year later.

Surveillance video showed a hooded male wearing a face covering and a backpack walking to the home several hours before the homicide.

Detectives worked for two years to identify this person and said evidence led them to believe it was Serafini.

He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 18.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group