'Excuse me, you look like...' the new female vocalist: Ella Langley wins ACM

Newly crowned ACM new female and male vocalists of the year Ella Langley and Zach Top have scored a coveted performance spot on the upcoming 60th anniversary awards show.

Zach found out about his win during his show last Thursday. On Friday, Ella got the news via a special video from Miranda Lambert at her Rock the Country set in Knoxville.

“Every day of my life, I’ve just prayed about this and thought about it, and literally everything I’ve ever done was to be able to do this..." she reacted. “I’m just really grateful to have fans that are listening to the music and see that it is truth and I’m just a real life human being going through life like the rest of everyone else, and to see the things that I go through is something that everyone else goes through.”

Ella's also this year's top nominee at the ACMs, having just won the first of her eight nominations.

Reba McEntire hosts the show live from Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

