Experienced skydiver dies while approaching landing zone

GEORGIA — A Georgia woman is dead after a skydiving incident over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:22 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Upson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Skydive-Atlanta, located at the Thomaston-Upson County airport, regarding a skydiving incident, our Georgia sister station WSB-TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, deputies found a skydiver dead on the tarmac.

The skydiver was identified as 48-year-old Jasmine Black of Locust Grove, WSB-TV reported.

Investigators say that Black was approaching the landing zone when her parachute hit another skydiver’s parachute at low altitude.

Black then ‘cut away’ her main parachute and tried to deploy her emergency chut, WSB-TV reported.

Deputies said that Black’s emergency chute did not deploy due to the low altitude.

Black was an experienced skydiver with over 160 jumps, officials told WSB-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group