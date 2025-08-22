'Famous Back Home' is Russell Dickerson's thank-you to the believers

Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home' (Triple Tigers)
By Stephen Hubbard

Russell Dickerson is focused on both his career and his life at home with the arrival of his fourth studio album, Famous Back Home.

“This album means so much to me,” he says. “I poured my heart into every song, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. In many ways, it’s a thank-you letter to the people who believed in me from the very beginning. I hope it serves as a reminder that no matter how far you go, the truest kind of ‘famous’ is found in those who’ve known you all along.”
Russell was surprised with a plaque commemorating the Gold certification of his top-five hit from the album, "Happen to Me," at Thursday night's album release party in Nashville.
The record also contains his previous hit "Bones."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

