Fan who accosted Ariana Grande at 'Wicked: For Good' Singapore premiere sentenced to jail

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the 'Wicked: For Good' Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore on Nov. 13, 2025. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been sentenced to jail.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges, Johnson Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail in a Singapore court on Monday.

According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen "attention-seeking" and said he "showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again," pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.

"And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here," the judge said, according to CNA. "Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions."

Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of up to approximately $1,500. Wen accosted Grande at the film's premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13.

According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction.

Grande's Wicked: For Good co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, who were walking the carpet with her at the time, came to Grande's aid, working to separate the attendee from Grande as security rushed in.

The attendee was later identified as Wen.

ABC News has reached out to Wen for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.