Farm Aid 40: A surprise chance to see Kenny Chesney onstage in 2025

Farm Aid
By Stephen Hubbard

Kenny Chesney's only 2025 concert appearance outside of his Sphere Las Vegas residency will be at Farm Aid 40.

The new Country Music Hall of Fame inductee joins the star-studded lineup along with Wynonna Judd and new Grand Ole Opry member Steve Earle.

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Billy Strings and more are part of the previously announced lineup. Tickets are on sale now for the Sept. 20 show at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This will be Kenny's fourth appearance at the annual show, which has raised more than $85 million to help family farmers since 1985.

