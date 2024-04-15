Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in Massachusetts grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023.

With the country eager to put the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the American economy continued to boom in 2023. The national unemployment rate remained around 3.6%, while the total number of people employed grew to roughly 152 million, up from 148 million in 2022.

The economy has seen several significant changes in recent years. Many people are leaving expensive coastal states such as California and New York and moving to more affordable places in the Mountain West region and the South, buoyed by companies that have embraced remote work. What's more, in a reversal of past trends, wages grew the fastest for lower-earning workers.

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in Ohio. Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023. Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state.

#50. Family medicine physicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.6% (1,220 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 5,080

--- Employment in 2022: 3,860

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $74,410

#49. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.9% (2,140 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 8,840

--- Employment in 2022: 6,700

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $76,000

#48. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.1% (420 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,730

--- Employment in 2022: 1,310

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $36,670

#47. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.1% (530 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,180

--- Employment in 2022: 1,650

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $62,070

#46. Office machine operators, except computer

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.9% (250 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,010

--- Employment in 2022: 760

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $37,120

#45. Crossing guards and flaggers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +33.7% (660 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,620

--- Employment in 2022: 1,960

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $37,800

#44. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +34.2% (1,500 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 5,890

--- Employment in 2022: 4,390

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $24,320

#43. Cargo and freight agents

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.2% (890 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 3,420

--- Employment in 2022: 2,530

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $45,210

#42. Emergency medicine physicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.6% (310 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,180

--- Employment in 2022: 870

--- Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

#41. Education administrators, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +36.8% (430 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,600

--- Employment in 2022: 1,170

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $69,950

#40. Tree trimmers and pruners

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.1% (490 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,810

--- Employment in 2022: 1,320

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $47,300

#39. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.4% (580 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,130

--- Employment in 2022: 1,550

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $48,000

#38. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +38.2% (840 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 3,040

--- Employment in 2022: 2,200

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $44,360

#37. Food processing workers, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +38.2% (680 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,460

--- Employment in 2022: 1,780

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $35,240

#36. Information security analysts

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.2% (1,650 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 5,380

--- Employment in 2022: 3,730

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $106,460

#35. Educational instruction and library workers, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.3% (510 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,660

--- Employment in 2022: 1,150

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $46,810

#34. Broadcast technicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.6% (370 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,200

--- Employment in 2022: 830

--- Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

#33. Library technicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.1% (1,560 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 5,020

--- Employment in 2022: 3,460

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $36,850

#32. Physicians, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.9% (5,920 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 18,810

--- Employment in 2022: 12,890

--- Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

#31. Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.4% (320 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,010

--- Employment in 2022: 690

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $86,680

#30. Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +47.7% (720 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,230

--- Employment in 2022: 1,510

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $34,300

#29. Insulation workers, floor, ceiling, and wall

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.1% (520 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,600

--- Employment in 2022: 1,080

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $61,470

#28. Database architects

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +49.2% (620 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,880

--- Employment in 2022: 1,260

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $127,230

#27. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +50.7% (350 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,040

--- Employment in 2022: 690

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $55,250

#26. Mechanical drafters

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +51.8% (880 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,580

--- Employment in 2022: 1,700

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $63,320

#25. Materials engineers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +52.0% (780 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,280

--- Employment in 2022: 1,500

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $101,620

#24. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +54.1% (7,710 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 21,960

--- Employment in 2022: 14,250

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $47,620

#23. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.1% (380 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,070

--- Employment in 2022: 690

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $77,480

#22. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.1% (430 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,210

--- Employment in 2022: 780

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $37,960

#21. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.6% (750 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,100

--- Employment in 2022: 1,350

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $81,470

#20. Medical transcriptionists

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.7% (490 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,370

--- Employment in 2022: 880

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $36,150

#19. Agricultural equipment operators

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +56.3% (360 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,000

--- Employment in 2022: 640

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $49,060

#18. Art directors

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.2% (530 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,410

--- Employment in 2022: 880

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $91,700

#17. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.4% (580 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,540

--- Employment in 2022: 960

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $59,830

#16. Motor vehicle operators, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +61.6% (1,410 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 3,700

--- Employment in 2022: 2,290

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $31,990

#15. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +61.6% (530 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,390

--- Employment in 2022: 860

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $48,100

#14. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +62.4% (1,130 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,940

--- Employment in 2022: 1,810

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $46,410

#13. Pipelayers

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +62.5% (450 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,170

--- Employment in 2022: 720

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $50,890

#12. Life, physical, and social science technicians, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +64.1% (840 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,150

--- Employment in 2022: 1,310

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $44,480

#11. Substitute teachers, short-term

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +76.4% (4,010 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 9,260

--- Employment in 2022: 5,250

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $36,150

#10. Education teachers, postsecondary

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +80.0% (1,480 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 3,330

--- Employment in 2022: 1,850

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $66,320

#9. Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +83.3% (650 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,430

--- Employment in 2022: 780

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $37,560

#8. Biological technicians

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +84.5% (1,420 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 3,100

--- Employment in 2022: 1,680

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $56,220

#7. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +89.9% (1,240 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,620

--- Employment in 2022: 1,380

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $49,350

#6. Metal workers and plastic workers, all other

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +94.1% (960 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,980

--- Employment in 2022: 1,020

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $41,600

#5. Insulation workers, mechanical

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +96.7% (580 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,180

--- Employment in 2022: 600

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $68,860

#4. Library assistants, clerical

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +109.1% (3,010 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 5,770

--- Employment in 2022: 2,760

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $33,600

#3. Radiologists

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +116.7% (630 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,170

--- Employment in 2022: 540

--- Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

#2. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +141.2% (720 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,230

--- Employment in 2022: 510

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $37,860

#1. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

- Increase in employment 2022-2023: +178.4% (910 employees)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,420

--- Employment in 2022: 510

--- Median annual salary in 2023: $97,060

This story features data reporting and writing by Wade Zhou and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.