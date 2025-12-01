FedEx truck falls off bridge, into creek

PENNSYLVANIA — A FedEx truck fell off a bridge and landed in a creek in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to our sister station WPXI-11 TV.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Henderson Avenue in Washington County, which is southwest of Pittsburgh.

The truck landed on its passenger side in a creek.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show that the driver was able to get out of the driver’s side window.

A FedEx spokesperson released the following statement following the crash:

“Safety is of the utmost importance to FedEx, and we are grateful there were no major injuries due to this incident. We extend our appreciation to the first responders who arrived to assist the driver involved. Customers with questions about their shipments can visit fedex.com.”

