The financial cost of autism management: Navigating expenses and resources

Rula breaks down the high cost of autism care and how it can be a significant barrier for people who need support.

The high cost of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) care can be a significant barrier for people and families who need support. According to recent data, these services average $6,567 (0–5 years), $9,053 (age 6–17 years), and $13,580 (18+ years) per year and can increase further for individuals with co-occurring conditions or other health needs.



While all 50 U.S. states have laws requiring private insurers to cover some level of autism-related care, coverage details vary, and out-of-pocket costs can still be significant, Rula explains. Your out-of-pocket expenses will be based on your insurance coverage, location, provider's qualifications, and other factors.

Key Takeaways

Autism care can be expensive, with annual costs potentially amounting to thousands of dollars.

While private insurance companies are required to provide coverage for autism treatment, out-of-pocket expenses can vary considerably based on plan details and state mandates.

If you're concerned about the cost of autism care, start by verifying your insurance coverage. Several government and private programs may offer to provide financial assistance and help you get the care you need.

Remember, you deserve to know your financial obligation before accessing treatment services of any kind. Exploring the cost of autism care and the resources that can help make autism care more accessible can help ensure that you get the support you need.

Cost breakdown of autism treatments

Below, Rula has listed some average prices for some of the most common autism services. While your actual costs may vary, having a baseline understanding of the price of autism treatment can help you make informed decisions about your care.

Infographic detailing the costs of autism treatment (Stacker/Stacker)

Rula

Evaluation and assessment

When it comes to effective autism treatment, early intervention is key. The sooner a person is diagnosed, the sooner they can receive support. The first step in accessing autism care is to seek an evaluation to determine whether you meet the criteria for ASD.

To get an evaluation, you need to connect with a psychiatrist, licensed psychologist, neurodevelopmental pediatrician, developmental-behavioral pediatrician, child neurologist, geneticist, or an early intervention program that provides assessment services. The cost of this initial assessment can range from $1,500 to $3,000 or more, depending on the provider, location, and insurance coverage. Some government and nonprofit programs may help cover costs for families in need.

Applied behavioral analysis (ABA)

After you receive a diagnosis, the next step is to work with your provider(s) to create a treatment plan. This can include a variety of therapies and other services based on your individual needs. However, one of the most commonly used treatments for people with autism is applied behavioral analysis (ABA).

ABA is an evidence-based intervention that can help people learn new skills and adopt healthy behaviors to improve daily life. The amount of ABA therapy a person needs per week varies, but it typically costs about $120 per hour with a certified provider. And costs can differ depending on provider credentials, location, and insurance coverage.

Here's a sample breakdown of how those costs might add up:

10 hours per week of ABA: $1,200

20 hours per week of ABA: $2,400

40 hours per week of ABA: $4,800

If cost is a concern, check with your insurance provider, and explore financial assistance programs that may help cover expenses.

Other therapies and services

In addition to ABA, there are many other services and supports that can help people with autism. For example, this could include speech therapy, social skills training, parenting classes, occupational therapy, individual therapy, group therapy, and more.

People with autism may also need to work with doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, and other providers who focus on physical well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the annual cost of these services can add up to thousands of dollars per year.

Finding support for financial costs of autism

If you or someone you love needs autism care and you're worried about how you're going to pay for these services, you're not alone. These services can be expensive. But fortunately, there are a variety of resources that can help ease the financial burden of autism care.

What types of behavioral therapies are covered?



Is there a maximum amount my plan will pay for the services?



Am I limited to a certain number of visits with various providers?



How do I find in-network providers?



Do I need to be pre-approved to see a specialist or seek an evaluation?

Government programs: The government assists people with autism through several programs. These include supplemental security income (SSI), Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and more. These programs can help make autism care more accessible through no-cost insurance coverage and financial assistance. You may also have access to state-specific autism supports in addition to federal programs.

The government assists people with autism through several programs. These include supplemental security income (SSI), Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and more. These programs can help make autism care more accessible through no-cost insurance coverage and financial assistance. You may also have access to state-specific autism supports in addition to federal programs. Private organizations: Autism Care Today SOS is a grant-funded program that provides financial assistance to help people who have an immediate need for autism care. The Federation for Children with Special Needs provides a variety of services to help eliminate barriers for young people with autism and other healthcare needs.