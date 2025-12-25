Firefighters rescue dog trapped under vehicle on Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve turned into a rescue for firefighters in Arizona.

TUCSON, AZ — Christmas Eve turned into a rescue for firefighters in Arizona.

Tucson firefighters responded to reports that a dog was trapped under a Kia.

Officials say the dog jumped in front of the vehicle, and its paw was stuck under a rear tire.

Firefighters helped set him free.

The dog was turned over to an animal control officer.

