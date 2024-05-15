First-time ACM Group nominee Flatland Cavalry recalls how they found out about their nod

Flatland Cavalry may have released several albums, but their 2024 ACM Group of the Year nod is the first time they have received a nomination from the Academy of Country Music.



Chatting with ABC Audio from Dallas, Texas, ahead of Thursday's ACM Awards, the group's Jason Albers shared where they were when they learned the exciting news.



"It was early in the morning. So I think naturally, just from our circadian rhythm on the road, we were all still in bed," Jason recalls. "I think our loved ones and managers, everyone [was] like, 'Hey, look at the picture I just sent you.' And there it was, the marquee of everyone else and nominees [for Group of the Year]."



"[Our] minds are blown," he adds. "It's pretty unbelievable considering it all."



Also vying for the ACM Group of the Year title are Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.



You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.