From Florida to the islands, Megan Moroney believes 'You Had to Be There'

With only eight shows remaining, Megan Moroney's counting down to the end of her Am I Okay? Tour.

Megan does wax nostalgic about her time on the road; just listen to one of her current hits, "You Had to Be There," which was inspired by her 2024 run with Kenny Chesney.

"I wrote this as a gift to Kenny, so I had no idea what to get him," she explains. "But we were down in Florida on a writer’s trip. ... And [I] took a guitar, started playing some chords that sounded like a Kenny Chesney-esque song."

"[I] wrote the song in 45 minutes," she continues, "and then I ended up writing the lyrics down on a piece of paper and giving it to him when we went to the islands after Christmas."

Lest it seem like Megan was trying to pressure her pal into a duet, she gave him an out.

"I did preface it by saying, 'If you absolutely hate it, I just want to give this to you as a gift, because I appreciate you so much for taking me on tour. We don’t have to ever put this out, nobody has to hear it,'" she reveals. "But he ended up loving it."

Kenny's instincts once again proved to be right, as both "You Had to Be There" and Megan's solo "6 Months Later" are top-30 hits right now.

Megan's next tour stop is Tuesday at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

