Food order led to fast-food restaurant employee being shot, police say

FILE PHOTO: Food order led to fast-food restaurant employee being shot, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting at a Burger King in Atlanta on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our sister station, WSB TV in Atlanta, reports that officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old worker shot in the chest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the incident started as a dispute over a food order when the suspects entered the restaurant.

Surveillance cameras inside Burger King show two women who appear to be fighting with an employee across the counter, WSB TV said.

A suspect could be seen walking towards the exit and later threatened the employee.

Officers told WSB TV that the woman spat at the victim and threw several items.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group