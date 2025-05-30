Forever Ain't Long Enough for newcomer Max McNown

Benjamin Edwards
By Andrea Dresdale and Stephen Hubbard

With his new single, "Better Me for You," just starting its climb up the country chart, Max McNown is hitting the road this summer on a new headline tour.

The newcomer will start his Forever Ain't Long Enough tour Aug. 21 in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for the artist presale, which starts June 3 at 10 a.m. local time, on Max's website.

Max's deluxe album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), an expanded edition of his sophomore LP with 11 new tracks, is coming out July 18.

Max performed the track "A Lot More Free" on NBC's Today show on Thursday.

