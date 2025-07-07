Former ‘16 and Pregnant’ star accused of giving man drugs that caused ‘toxic overdose’

Whitney Purvis Whitney Purvis was arrested on Monday for giving “Tranq” to John Harris back in February, who then died of a “toxic overdose,” an arrest warrant showed. (PHOTO: Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff and WSB-TV

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former star of the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” is now in jail, charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Whitney Purvis was arrested on Monday for giving “Tranq” to John Harris back in February, who then died of a “toxic overdose,” our sister station WSB-TV reported.

Tranq is a mixture of xylazine and fentanyl.

Purvis is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and drug charges.

She has been arrested three times before, according to TMZ.

She is being held without bond.

