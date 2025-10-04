Former NFL quarterback stabbed in Indianapolis

Stock photo of a football on the field

INDIANA — A former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Mark Sanchez was hospitalized after a stabbing in Indianapolis, according to TMZ and ESPN.

Sanchez is in stable condition and continues to recover.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time,” Fox Sports said in a statement to ESPN.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to broadcast the Colts and Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium, both stations reported.

He played eight seasons in the NFL and was selected 5th overall by the New York Jets in 2009, according to ESPN. His final regular-season game was in 2018.

Sanchez also played for the Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders.

