Frank Ray's putting 'Miami in Tennessee' with new single

Frank Ray continues to bring the energy and lean into his Mexican-American roots with his new single, "Miami in Tennessee."

“‘Miami In Tennessee’ is a straight-up party — it’s everything I bring to the stage wrapped into one song,” he says. “It’s country with a splash of my Latin roots, high energy, and just the right amount of heat. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and get ready — because Miami just rolled into Tennessee!”

Ray previously scored a top-20 hit with his 2021 debut single, "Country'd Look Good on You."

"Miami in Tennessee" is the first new music from Frank since 2024's "Uh-huh (Ajá)."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.