Funeral home owner facing new charges after decomposing bodies found

Chris Lee Johnson (Kristen Kitchens for the AJC/Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — The owner of a Georgia funeral home was arrested after 18 bodies were found decomposing.

Previously charged with abuse of a dead body, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that they are now handing Chris Johnson 38 new charges, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

Johnson, the owner of Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Coffee County, was being evicted from the business when the bodies were found in “various stages of decomposition.”

He was arrested shortly after and given 17 charges of abuse of a dead body.

He is now facing 13 counts of forgery, 13 counts of misdemeanor theft by deception, three counts of felony theft by deception, seven counts of misdemeanor theft by taking, one count of felony theft by taking, and one count of violation of vital records registration.

In January, the GBI reported that they had identified the remains of all 18 people and contacted their families.

