Gabby Barrett embraces her country roots on 'Chapter & Verse'

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

If you're a fan of more country-sounding albums, Gabby Barrett's Chapter & Verse might be up your alley.

"This album will definitely be more cohesive in sound. The first one [2020's Goldmine] leaned more country-pop, and then [Chapter & Verse] will definitely be just more country, which is what I love and want to stay within," Gabby tells ABC Audio.

Chapter & Verse will also be a bigger showcase for Gabby because it includes her co-production credentials.

"I'm co-producing it with Ross Copperman, so that's a whole new ballgame doing that," says the first-time co-producer. "But it's been really fun and we've got great collaborations, so there's a lot to look forward to with it."

Chapter & Verse arrives Friday, February 2, and is available for presave now. The project's lead single, "Glory Days," is currently in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

