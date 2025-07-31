Gabby Barrett's giving us 'The Easy Part' first

Gabby Barrett's about to start a new Chapter & Verse on Friday.

Though that was the title of her 2024 sophomore record, we'll get the first taste of her third studio album when she drops the new track "The Easy Part" on Aug. 1.

"When another breakup song insists it comes into your life," she teased on Instagram. "Had to do this one."

Judging from the snippet she shared, we can look forward to a bad ending with a twist.

"You decide how it all does and doesn't end," she sings. "So go on and slam that front door/ Go on and tell me where I can go/ Put that pedal to the floor board/ Leave me a mess in the middle of the road/ Go all Jack D crazy/ Tell yourself that leaving me is so hard/ But I've got news for you baby/ That'll be the easy part."

The American Idol favorite continues her Life I'm Living Tour on Aug. 14 with a stop in Worley, Idaho.

