Gabby Barrett's rolled out a new holiday collab

By Jeremy Chua

Gabby Barrett has teamed with musical group The Piano Guys for her rendition of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel."

Out now, the song's the second preview of Gabby's forthcoming debut Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, and follows "I''l Be Home for Christmas," which dropped in October.

"This song has always been one of my Christmas favorites and The Piano Guys really made it special," Gabby says of their piano- and cello-driven version on Instagram.

Carols and Candlelight arrives Friday.

Here's the Carols and Candlelight track list:
"Mary, Did You Know?"
"I'll Be Home For Christmas"
"Christmas to Remember"
"The First Noel"
"Baby, It's Cold Outside" (feat. Cade Foehner)
"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" (feat. The Piano Guys)
"Go Tell It on the Mountain" (for KING & COUNTRY feat. Gabby Barrett)
"O Holy Night"
"Last Christmas"
"Grown-Up Christmas List"
"Silent Night"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

