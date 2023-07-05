Gabby Barrett's family takes centerstage in "Glory Days" video

Gabby Barrett has dropped a heartwarming music video for her new single, "Glory Days."

Directed by Alexa Campbell, the slice-of-life visualizer spotlights Gabby's "glory days" as she spends family time with husband Cade Foehner and their two kids, 2-and-a-half-year-old Baylah May and 8-month-old Augustine Boone.

"It was so fun filming this as a family. I hope you smile as much as I do while watching it," Gabby shares on Instagram.

"Glory Days" was penned by Gabby, Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley and James McNair, and serves as the first preview of her forthcoming sophomore album.

