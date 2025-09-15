Garth to bring more music to Milwaukee before he headlines London next year

Garth Brooks (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Stephen Hubbard

Response to Garth Brooks' June 17 show at Summerfest 2026 has been so great that they've added another concert.

The superstar will now also play June 16 at American Insurance Amphitheater.
"I can't thank Milwaukee and the sweet folks at Summerfest enough for adding a second show,” Garth says. "To get the chance to play Summerfest is cool in itself, but to get to play it twice is stupid fun!"
Tickets for both shows are on sale now.
Just a few days later, Garth will head to England to play the Great Oak Stage at BST Hyde Park in London. Tickets for the June 27 concert go on sale Thursday.
Next up, Garth will make a rare 2025 concert appearance, headlining the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

